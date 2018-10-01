Google Pixel Slate tipped to run Chrome OS and Windows 10

As well as its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices, Google is thought to be prepping a Chrome OS laptop/tablet hybrid known as the Pixel Slate ahead of its event on October 9.

The more we hear about this touch-friendly Chrome OS device (and the sense we already know everything about the Pixel 3), the more it seems it could potentially be the show-stealer.

Clues unearthed by 9to5Google suggest the device (codenamed Nocturne) will be capable of dual-booting with Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system. Google is understood to be planning the dual boot support for the Pixelbook, but judging by the Chromium code, it may be that the Pixel Slate is the first to get it.

Google’s initiative to make Windows 10 available on select Chromebooks is believed to be called ‘Campfire’ and was theoretically enabled by a Chrome OS firmware change back in July.

Google is yet to publicly comment on the Campfire initiative, but next week’s event would be a great way to announce the feature. It isn’t clear whether Windows 10 would be available out of the box, or whether Google is simply looking to add the update at some point in the future.

Dual-booting Windows 10 on the Chrome OS device would likely boost the attractiveness of the Pixel slate to many potential buyers. However, there’s a risk device owners might become a little too reliant on it and not bother with the Chrome OS at all. It’s also a tightrope in terms of access to services like Outlook/Office 365 and the Google Drive cloud storage and productivity platforms.

If Google unveils the Pixel Slate at its Made by Google event on October 9, it’s likely to join the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, a new Google Home Hub smart display and a wireless charging stand for the phones.

Are you intrigued by the Google Pixel Slate? Might it be the answer to your laptop prayers? Do you think there’s a market for dual-boot Chrome OS/Windows 10 devices? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.