Google’s rumoured Pixelbook tablet ‘Nocturne’ may have leaked out

Google’s first detachable tablet/laptop device has reportedly leaked ahead of a planned release. According to images that emerged online this week, the own-branded Google Pixelbook tablet, a subset of the Chromebook brand running Chrome OS, has leaked courtesy of accessory maker Brydge.

The manufacturer, who made its name making iPad keyboards, posted images of its new keyboard for the Google tablet, along with an image of it actually attached to the so-called “Nocturne” device.

What can we tell from the image of the slate and the accompanying report from AboutChromebooks? Well there’s a home button, a pair of USB Type-C connectors and a slim fingerprint sensor on top of the laptop display.

The keyboard shows the ‘clips’ Brydge uses to hold the slates in place. Those also fold down to allow the ensemble to form a clamshell laptop. The lack of a physical connection to the keyboard also makes it super easy to detach the display for use of a tablet.

Google has long been rumoured to be building a Chrome OS-based tablet of its own, akin to devices like the Acer Chromebook Tab 10. Perhaps we’ll see this device at the Made by Google event on October 9?

There Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The newly-leaked Google Home Hub smart display is expected to make an appearance alongside other Made by Google hardware products.

What are you hoping for at the Made by Google event on October 9? Drop us a line with your wishlist @TrustedReviews on Twitter.