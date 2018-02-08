Google slapped with lawsuit over original Pixel and Pixel XL mic problems

Google has been slapped with a class action lawsuit in the US over the microphone problems experienced by some owners of the original (first-gen) Pixel and Pixel XL phones.

Two plaintiffs, named as Patricia Weeks and Waleed Anbar, are suing Big G in California, with their complaint alleging that Google shipped the original Pixel and Pixel XL knowing they were prone to speaker and microphone failures.

Filed by Girard Gibbs LLP, the suit (which can be viewed in full here – PDF alert) also contends that Google mishandled customer complaints, and argues its warranty period was inadequate in light of the severity of the problems. At the time, Google offered a one-year warranty for new phones, and 90-days for certified refurbished devices.

“Despite its clear awareness of the Pixel defects, Google failed to disclose them or their associated problems to consumers prior to purchase and failed to provide an adequate remedy to consumers when the defects manifested. Instead, Google downplayed the scope and severity of the problem, and tried to sweep the defect under the rug with apologies and ineffective warranty service.”

To rewind, Google’s original Pixel phones were widely praised by industry experts and consumers alike, but a number of units suffered from defective microphone and speaker hardware that left them effectively unable to make or receive calls. Additionally, the faulty components rendered the much-touted Google Assistant AI helper useless.

The complaint is ultimately seeking to bring Google to trial to face accusations of violating various Californian consumer protection laws.

At time of publication, Google had yet to issue a public statement regarding the lawsuit but we’ll be sure to update this page if they do. We’ve also reached out to Google’s UK representatives directly.

