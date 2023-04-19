Google Pixel Fold leak reveals durable hinge and mighty battery life

The Google Pixel Fold will ship with an extremely durable hinge and mighty battery life, according to a new info leak.

CNBC claims to have gotten its hands on internal marketing materials that reveal (or at least confirm) some key details about Google’s forthcoming foldable phone.

The most interesting claims detail how the Pixel Fold is going to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is currently the king of the format in sales and status. This includes point that the Pixel Fold will feature the “most durable hinge on a foldable”.

It’ll weigh 10oz, which works out to 283g, which is quite significantly heavier than the 263g Galaxy Z Fold 4. The reason for that, beyond a reinforced hinge, could be that the Pixel Fold will feature a way larger battery than its rival. Google is claiming that it will last a full 24 hours on a single charge, or 72 hours in low power mode.

While battery life isn’t exactly an issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we did find that it fell short of other leading non-foldable premium phones. It would be nice to have one that uses its extra surface area to travel in the opposite direction, stamina-wise.

With a claimed price tag of upwards of $1,700, the Pixel Fold would certainly be competing with the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the shelves. Adding an extra incentive could be the promise of a free Pixel Watch with your Pixel Fold.

The rest is largely confirmation of what we had already heard, including the fact that this will be a stouter, more pocketable 5.8-inch device that folds out into a 7.6-inch mini-tablet.

The report claims that the Pixel Fold will indeed launch in June, with an announcement at Google I/O on May 10. That’s kind of what we were expecting, but it’s always good to pin these things down.