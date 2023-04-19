 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel Fold leak reveals durable hinge and mighty battery life

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Google Pixel Fold will ship with an extremely durable hinge and mighty battery life, according to a new info leak.

CNBC claims to have gotten its hands on internal marketing materials that reveal (or at least confirm) some key details about Google’s forthcoming foldable phone.

The most interesting claims detail how the Pixel Fold is going to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is currently the king of the format in sales and status. This includes point that the Pixel Fold will feature the “most durable hinge on a foldable”.

It’ll weigh 10oz, which works out to 283g, which is quite significantly heavier than the 263g Galaxy Z Fold 4. The reason for that, beyond a reinforced hinge, could be that the Pixel Fold will feature a way larger battery than its rival. Google is claiming that it will last a full 24 hours on a single charge, or 72 hours in low power mode.

While battery life isn’t exactly an issue with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we did find that it fell short of other leading non-foldable premium phones. It would be nice to have one that uses its extra surface area to travel in the opposite direction, stamina-wise.

With a claimed price tag of upwards of $1,700, the Pixel Fold would certainly be competing with the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the shelves. Adding an extra incentive could be the promise of a free Pixel Watch with your Pixel Fold.

The rest is largely confirmation of what we had already heard, including the fact that this will be a stouter, more pocketable 5.8-inch device that folds out into a 7.6-inch mini-tablet.

The report claims that the Pixel Fold will indeed launch in June, with an announcement at Google I/O on May 10. That’s kind of what we were expecting, but it’s always good to pin these things down.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six best foldables we’ve tested

Best Foldable Phones 2023: The six best foldables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review

Google Pixel 7 Pro Review

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.