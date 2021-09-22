 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 6 Pro shows up in first hands-on video

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We may have just caught a glimpse of the Google Pixel 6 Pro in a leaked hands-on video.

Google’s forthcoming smartphone has been leaked to the hilt, including a strange pre-announcement by the company itself. That tide of information doesn’t look likely to dry up any time soon, judging from this latest leak.

M. Brandon Lee from YouTube channel This is Tech Today has tweeted a brief 8-second clip seeming to show a Google Pixel 6 Pro (the more premium of the two models) being handled.

Besides showing off the phone in its glossy grey shade, the clip also grants a glimpse at the display powered on to show the ‘Welcome to your Pixel’ Android 12 set-up screen, complete with its bold Material You UI design overhaul.

We already know that this dual-curved display will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate – the latter a first for a Pixel phone.

The video snippet also confirms some minor details, such as the controls all being on the right side of the device, and the presence of a central hole-punch selfie camera.

Lee speculates that the strange logo on the back of the device would suggest that this is an early production test unit. As such, this may not be 100% in line with the final model we expect to see over the coming weeks.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
What is Google Tensor? The Pixel 6’s new SoC revealed

What is Google Tensor? The Pixel 6’s new SoC revealed

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Best camera phones 2021: 11 stunning smartphone cameras

Max Parker 4 months ago

Google’s pre-announcement has taken the sting out of such visual leaks somewhat, but there’s something to be said for proper hands-on footage.

There’s no firm news on a release date as yet, but we’re expecting the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to launch some time in October.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.