Google Pixel 6 specs leak reveals (almost) all

More Google Pixel 6 specs have leaked, filling in some of the blanks and quashing a few recent rumours.

We’ve already heard a great deal about the Pixel 6 line, partly from Google itself, and partly from a string of tipsters. Now XDA Developers appears to have received a veritable smorgasbord of corroborating Pixel 6 info from an anonymous leaker.

This confirms core Google Pixel 6 specs like the maximum refresh rate and native resolution of the Pro display (120Hz and 3120 x 1440 respectively), ultra-wideband (UWB) support for digital car key use, and a 2x2x4 core processor configuration.

It also confirms that the Pixel 6 Pro will pack 12GB of RAM and a Mali-G78 GPU.

Elsewhere, the latest leak seems to reveal that the Pixel 6 Pro will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera system led by a 50MP Samsung GN1 wide sensor, and backed by a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide/48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto combo, the latter of which Google has already confirmed to pack a 4X optical zoom.

There are a few other more technical details provided here, but you can check the original post if you’re interested. What’s interesting to us is that the leaker appears to dismiss a recent Pixel 6 rumour.

We recently reported on the suggestion that Active Squeeze might be making a return to the Pixel range after sitting out the Pixel 5 era. According to this latest report, that won’t be the case – at least for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Rather, it seems Pixel 6 owners will have to rely on the Quick Tap gesture that’s being added through Android 12. That entails double tapping the rear of the phone.

That’s almost all concerning the Pixel 6 Pro. Now, what about that base Pixel 6 model?