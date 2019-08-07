Google Pixel 4 XL camera design could take hints from the iPhone 11

The Google Pixel series is respected for its photographic prowess — but will the next model take a leaf out of Apple’s book? That’s what the latest render suggests.

A render sourced by TME shows Google’s next flagship in case. In all the images, the rear camera module is clearly shown — a chunky rounded square design hosting three sensors and a flash.

But wait, doesn’t this seem familiar? It certainly does, because the iPhone 11 is expected to have an incredibly similar design based on the renders we’ve already seen — and the design isn’t popular with everyone.

The Pixel 4 is expected to be the first phone in the series to have a camera with more than one lens — and according to this render it will have three in total. The extra lenses are expected to be ultra wide angle and telephoto, which would bring more versatility to the Pixel camera experience.

We just hope the same quality will be extended to these new lenses, because the Google Pixel 3 won plaudits for us for its detail-packed low-light photography and its eye-popping portrait mode.

If rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 11 will also be the first of its kind to boast three lenses on the rear of the camera. The iPhone X and iPhone XS had already featured a main camera and a telephoto sensor, but the iPhone 11 is expected to add an ultra wide angle sensor into the mix as well.

Again, this should add some versatility to the camera performance — and apparently this lens will also help restore photos if part of the subject was missed out in your original shot, which would be a very welcome innovation.

Google and Apple are big rivals in both hardware and software fields, so it’s intriguing to see them both adopt such a similar design. We’re looking forward to testing out both devices when they’re released to see which brand pulls it off the best.

