Google Photos gets a cute, bestie-friendly update

If you’re anything like me, most of the photos you share will be with your significant other. Photos of your dog when one of you is with them and the other isn’t. Am I right? Well this new Google Photos update could be for you.

The well-loved photo storage and editing app is getting the option to add a favourite person shortcut, streamlining the process and strengthening the intra-family pursuance of pupper photos.

The new feature, which was spied by 9to5Google, enables users to “share instantly and in full quality with your favourite person.” Once set up, that person will always be in first position on the share carousel, with a heart beneath their name.

The feature is available via “Library > Utilities > Add favorite shortcut” within the latest version of the Google Photos app on Android. We’re not seeing it present on iPhone yet. If you’d like to change that person, you can go to Settings > Sharing Favorite shortcut, according to the report.

Image credit: 9to5Google

Those browsing to the Utilities section of the app should see a large screen prompt judging by 9to5Google’s report. From there, the favourite shortcut will appear at the forefront of the share menu. Overall, it’s a great option for users who’re most regularly sharing with one person.