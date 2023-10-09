One feature that saw a major update on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was the Magic Eraser.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the Magic Eraser on the Pixel 8 series and what’s new for video.

What is Magic Eraser for Video?

The Magic Eraser has expanded to video with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – though not in the way you might have expected.

The newest addition to the Pixel’s extensive photography and videography feature set is the Audio Magic Eraser. This is a little different from the regular Magic Eraser used to banish unwanted objects and photobombers from pictures in the Google Photos app.

The Audio Magic Eraser is a new Pixel feature designed to remove auditory distractions from videos with a tap. This includes noises like car engines, wind, crowds, music and construction sites.

This makes the sounds you actually want to hear (such as your voice) a bit clearer and easier for your friends, family and followers to distinguish.

According to Google, the Audio Magic Eraser uses advanced machine learning models to sort sounds into distinct layers. This makes it possible to adjust different sounds separately, increasing the levels of some and decreasing others to achieve the perfect balance.

You can see a preview of the feature in action in the video below:

Where can you find the Audio Magic Eraser?

You can try the Audio Magic Eraser on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro right now.

Just open any video between one second and two minutes in length in the Google Photos app and tap Edit. Then move over to the Audio tab and tap Audio Eraser then Auto.

Listen to your video and make any final tweaks to individual sounds, before hitting Done and saving the newer version of the video to your phone.

Google has yet to confirm whether or not the Audio Magic Eraser will be coming to older Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7a, with a software update. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the only smartphones with the feature right now, but that could potentially change in the future with software features sometimes rolling out on previous handsets later down the line.