Google leaks new Nest cameras and doorbells on its own store

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google briefly linked to a number of unannounced Nest security cameras and doorbells on its own online store.

As caught by The Verge, four yet-to-be announced products appeared on the page, all of which look set to take on existing products from the likes of Amazon’s Ring brand and other smart home providers.

First of all, there’s a white Nest Doorbell with the word “battery” in brackets next to the listing. That’s significant, because at the time of writing Google’s own support site tells you not to use an external battery: “these batteries can be unreliable, and the charge will eventually run out,” the page says.

A battery powered doorbell is certainly welcome for those who worry about digging into the electrics, or for those in rented accommodation that explicitly forbids them from tinkering with the wiring. Amazon owned Ring already has its own devices in this category.

Speaking of Ring, the company also popularised connected floodlight cameras, and it looks like Google plans to get in on the act with the “Nest Cam with floodlight.”

Finally, there are two new Nest Cams. One for indoor use while wired to the mains:

…and another battery powered device for indoor or outdoor use, which feels reminiscent of another Amazon product, the Blink XT security camera.

While the products were pictured on the site, and featured the words “buy” or “learn more” in the tempting blue of a clickable link, The Verge found that clicking on them would just revert to the homepage, so there’s no information about pricing, specs or a release date yet.

But if the pictures are there on the site and ready to go, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that an official announcement is just around the corner. Watch this space.

Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
