Google Stadia will have exclusive titles – new studio announced

Google is launching its own games studio in Montreal to develop exclusive games for it soon to launch Stadia streaming service.

Google plans for the studio to produce original, exclusive games that add to attraction of the Stadia gaming platform. Just as Xbox has boasted the Gears of War series as exclusive to their consoles for years, and PlayStation has exclusively hosted the Uncharted series, and more besides, Google believe Stadia needs its own exclusive draw.

Related: 5 things Apple Arcade needs to beat Google Stadia

Jade Raymond, VP and Head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, explained:

“Just as Stadia intends to change the way games are accessed and experienced by players, we want to change the way games are made. That starts with our culture. Stadia is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace; these diverse perspectives will shape the games we create together. We’re committed to building an environment that will empower the developers who work at Stadia to create new, unique gaming experiences. (P.S. If you’re interested in joining us, check open positions on our jobs site.)

“Stadia Games and Entertainment’s studio will produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games in all your favorite genres. Stadia is designed to be one destination for all the ways people play games—and Montréal is where we’re going to start building them.”

Related: Nvidia GeForce Now

The blog post also mentioned that Google is hiring for a multitude of positions in the new studio. Artists, programmers, creative directors and many other positions are advertised.

It will be interesting to see what direction the studio takes with its early titles, Raymond has promised a diverse, cross-genre production line but Google will have to start somewhere.

In our hands on with Stadia, we found that the platform seemed better suited to a slightly more slow-paced game, rather than the title they offered for the trial run, DOOM Eternal. It ran reasonably well, but its reliance on a connection saw performance drop at times. It just couldn’t compare to the equivalent experience on native hardware. That said, Stadia is cheaper than native hardware.

Related: Google Stadia

As a result though, it could make sense for the Stadia game studio to start with and RPG or platformer, rather than running headlong into the hyper-competitive market for online shooters, in which every split-second, and every pixel, counts.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…