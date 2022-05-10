Google I/O 2022: What to expect from the next developer conference

Google I/O keynote is only hours away and if rumours are to believed it’ll be huge event full of hardware and software announcements from the tech giant. Here’s everything we expect the company to unveil at its annual developer conference this year.

Google I/O – or Input/Output – has traditionally been an event dedicated entirely to Google’s latest software developments, covering both its Android smartphone operating system and Wear OS for smartwatches and fitness trackers.

However, previous years have seen Google use the stage to launch some exciting hardware products, as well. 2019’s conference, for example, saw the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones – and we hope to see another mid-range instalment to the Pixel series this year.

Scroll down to discover everything you need to know about Google I/O 2022, including when it is, where you can watch it and what we expect to see this year…

When is Google I/O 2022?

This year, Google I/O will take place from May 11 to May 12. That means it all kicks off this Wednesday with a free to watch virtual keynote.

Of course, we’ll also be reporting on the event here at Trusted Reviews, so be sure to head back tonight to catch the latest announcements as they take place.

What we expect to see

First, we expect to see a lot more of Android 13, Google’s next smartphone operating system. A developer preview has already been launched, with new privacy and security features at the core of this update, but we’re anticipating more features announced at Google I/O on top of that.

Wear, Google’s software for smartwatches supported by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, is also likely to receive some attention. It was centre stage last year, but this year could see further tweaks made to the platform.

Then there’s hardware.

It’s looking increasingly likely we’ll see the upcoming Google Pixel 6a appear at the event, offering Pixel fans a more affordable alternative to Google’s flagship Pixel 6. Rumours say it’ll include the same two-tone design and Google Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6, but that it may not get the same 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 camera.

There have also been rumours of a Pixel Watch launch at I/O, but it’s currently up in the air if this will happen as there’s a lot of conflicting information doing the rounds. Some suggest it won’t appear at all, others that it’ll get a full release and others a “tease” before making it’s full debut alongside the fabled Pixel 7 family of phones later this year.