Google finally set to cater to lefties in Wear OS

Google has confirmed that it will finally cater to left-handed customers in future Wear OS devices.

Considering what a well-rounded smartwatch operating system Wear OS is these days, it’s quite surprising to remind yourself that it fundamentally excludes 10% of the world’s population.

We’re talking, of course, of all those left-handed folk out there. Unlike Apple Watch, there’s still no facility to flip an Android Wear device’s orientation 180-degrees to make it comfortable to wear and operate on your right wrist.

That’s finally set to change. Over on Google’s official issue-tracking page, a Google developer has marked this feature request as Fixed, and provided the following explanation:

“Our development team has implemented the feature you have requested and will be available on future new devices.”

The wording is quite interesting here, as it doesn’t refer to a future iteration of the Wear OS software. Rather, it suggests that the feature will be coming to forthcoming hardware.

Does this mean that we’ll have to wait for a fresh smartwatch to see left-handed Android users fully acknowledged? We probably shouldn’t take this phrasing too literally, given that this is essentially a post in a comment thread rather than a carefully worded official statement.

It seems more likely that this feature will simply debut in a brand new Wear OS smartwatch. Who knows, it might even be the legendary Pixel Watch that first gives lefties their due.