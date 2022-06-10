 large image

God of War: Rangnarok could still give PS5 edge over Xbox this Christmas

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The long-awaited PS5 game God of War: Rangnarok could arrive before the end of the year, despite reports the first-party title had slipped all the way to 2023.

Bloomberg reports studio Sony Santa Monica will have the game ready for a November release, back slightly from the originally planned September launch, but not into next year.

Sources “familiar” with the development of the game told reporter Jason Schreier Sony may announce the pending release date before the end of this month. That’s great news for PS5 owners, who are being treated to a stellar line-up of exclusives this year.

Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Horizon Forbidden West are already out in the wild, while Square Enix’s Forsaken and The Last of Us Part I remake are also coming this autumn.

Adding God of War: Ragnarok – arguably the most exciting of all forthcoming PS5 releases – to the list means there’ll be plenty for PS5 gamers to look forward to under the Christmas tree this year.

It’s a different story on the other side of the isle, with some Xbox exclusives delayed into next year including a pair of hotly anticipated Bethesda games.

Last month Bethesda announced both the sci-fi game Starfield and Redfall have been pushed into the first half of 2023. We’re likely to hear more about those at the forthcoming Xbox/Bethesda showcase next week. However, there’s no getting away from the fact that Microsoft has lost the two biggest exclusives left for 2022.

Both games are set to be Xbox Game Pass launches on day one, which also puts a big dent in Microsoft’s hopes of hanging on to subscribers and attracting new ones over the busy festive period.

Will the delayed exclusives change your choice of console this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

