In a new update for terminally average shooter Ghost Recon Wildlands, actor and big gruff man Jon Bernthal makes an appearance, hinting at a Ghost Recon Wildlands sequel we didn’t know we needed.



The new update, dubbed Operation Oracle, stars Bernthal as Cole D. Walker, “A Ghost Team Leader on the hunt for the truth.” Bernthal is perhaps better known for his roles as big gruff Shane in The Walking Dead, and the titular big gruff Frank Castle / Punisher in Netflix’s The Punisher. However, you can see him plying his acting trade in a bunch of places, just look for the big gruff man.

He’s a big name, and it seems unlikely that they would be tapping him up to do voice work and likeness work for just one or two missions, so it’s likely that whatever happens with Ghost Recon Wildlands in the future, Bernthal’s big gruff man face will appear in it.

Especially as, when teasing Oracle, Ubisoft has said: “what you will discover here might very well set the scene for the future.”

Operation Oracle will be added to Ghost Recon Wildlands for free tomorrow (May 2), and to celebrate, there’s a free weekend of the game available to play that will run from May 2 until May 6, with full access to the entire game, whether you play in single-player or co-op. If you like what you’re playing, the game will have a 70 percent discount until May 13.

Could we see a new Ghost Recon announced at E3? That’d be nice, but i’ll be sad if it’s another year without a Splinter Cell. Just give us Sam Fisher, Ubisoft, please.

