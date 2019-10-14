The Android 10 and One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series has finally landed – here’s how to get it on your blower.

The beta was initially limited to 1000 people and only available in South Korea. More slots locations are expected to be opened up later today, according to SamMobile.

Beta registration is now live in Germany and is expected to open in the USA today too. Head into the Samsung members app and tap that shiny new banner for the beta when it appears, if you’re in an applicable region. Alternatively, if the banner isn’t there, try tapping the bell icon to view your notifications and a notice regarding the beta should be available.

So far, in the German beta registration, no user limit has been advertised. If you’re in Germany and eager to get on the beta though, don’t wait. It is still possible there may be a cut-off after a certain number of sign-ups, or at a certain point in the day.

The beta services the Samsung Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10 Plus.

We thought the Samsung Galaxy S10 was one of the most interesting phones of the year. It’s smaller than other flagship models, but doesn’t sacrifice features. It will be interesting to see how this update adds to its already impressive offerings.

The £799 handset also boasts three rear cameras, a high-res OLED display and wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a smaller, more affordable option. Remarkably though, it runs the same top-end processor as the S10, which definitely ticks the value box.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the higher end option in the range. It’s bigger and has more cameras and more features, but costs more too, at £899.

Overall this is a fairly impressive range and it will be worth keeping an eye on the impact of the beta program on the respective phones.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh.