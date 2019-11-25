If you’re thinking of signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial of Prime in order to make the most of Black Friday, I’d recommend holding off. You’ll get more out of your free trial if you activate it in a couple of days.

Why? In December, Prime members will be able to live stream 20 Premier League matches through Amazon Prime Video, at no extra cost.

This is the first time ever that Amazon has managed to secure exclusive rights to Premier League football, and the company has snagged a couple of extremely tasty looking fixtures in Man Utd vs Tottenham and Leicester vs Liverpool. Its Boxing Day schedule looks very special indeed, with back-to-back-to-back-to-back games (the full list is at the bottom of this article).

None of Amazon’s Premier League matches will be shown on Sky Sports or BT Sport. Imagine not being able to watch any football on Boxing Day.

It’s a brilliant new Prime membership perk, but for any of you who have been waiting to activate your 30-day Amazon Prime free trial, it makes timings a little bit tricky. After all, the Black Friday pre-amble has already started, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on any Prime-exclusive discounts or free one-day delivery.

So when should you activate your Prime free trial, in order to get the most out of it?

I’d recommend signing up on Thursday, November 28. This way, your free trial will end on December 28 − that’s the day after Amazon shows its final Premier League games of the season.

While delaying means you may end up missing out on a few Prime-exclusive pre-Black Friday deals, your membership will be live in time for Black Friday proper, which is November 29.

And, as ever, Amazon will keep loads of Prime-exclusive deals coming through Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Cyber Monday and beyond.

Of course, if by the end of your trial you decide that you can’t go back to life without an Amazon Prime subscription, it costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year.

Here’s Amazon’s full Premier League football fixture list:

Tuesday, December 3

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (7:30pm ko)

Burnley vs Man City (8:15pm ko)

Wednesday, December 4

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:30pm ko)

Leicester vs Watford (7:30pm ko)

Man Utd vs Tottenham (7:30pm ko)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:30pm ko)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:30pm ko)

Liverpool vs Everton (8:15pm ko)

Thursday, December 5

Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle (7:30pm ko)

Arsenal vs Brighton (8:15pm ko)

Thursday, December 26

Tottenham vs Brighton (12:30pm ko)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm ko)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm ko)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm ko)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm ko)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm ko)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm ko)

Wolves vs Man City (3pm ko)

Man Utd vs Newcastle (5:30pm ko)

Leicester vs Liverpool (8pm ko)

You can find more details here.

