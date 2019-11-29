Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019: Top sales and offers LIVE NOW

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019: It’s Black Friday, and when it comes to finding the best deals of the year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is the obvious place to start. Below we’ve listed today’s hottest bargains from the UK retail giant, as selected by our expert editorial team.

Dust off your credit card and get ready to stretch that overdraft, Amazon has just launched its Black Friday event in the UK – and this year sees the online mega mart offering more deals than ever before.

We’ll explain more about why Amazon should be your go-to retailer this Black Friday as well as explaining its returns policy, student discount scheme and much more – but first here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals currently live at Amazon.

The best Black Friday 2019 Amazon deal live right now



Jump to Amazon Black Friday Deals:

Laptop | TV | Headphones | Soundbars

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay, as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals: Today’s best sales

Our computing team has scoured Amazon and selected these as the top Black Friday 2019 choices for Friday November 22.

Amazon Black Friday TV Deals: Today’s best sales

We asked our TV editor to find the absolute best deals from Amazon’s Black Friday sale and these are the most retina-sizzling discounts available on Friday November 22.

Amazon Black Friday Headphones Deals: Today’s best bargains

We’ve been reviewing headphones for yonks and rate these as Amazon’s best Black Friday offers live as the actions kicks off on Friday November 22.

Amazon Black Friday Soundbars Deals: Today’s best sales

Level up your living room sound with one of the these great value soundbar deals from Amazon as selected by our audiophile team this Black Friday.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 FAQ: All your questions answered

Amazon is one of the best known and most reliable retailers around, but should you have any questions about shopping at the online mega mart this Black Friday, we’ve answered five of the most common questions in the following FAQ sectiobn.

1) What is Amazon’s Returns Policy this Black Friday?

Amazon’s returns policy is the same on Black Friday as it is during the rest of the year.

Items bought directly from the retail giant get a 30-day window during which they can be returned for whatever reason, provided they’re unopened, though you’ll have to pay for the return postage if you simply decide you don’t want something. Goods that are faulty or damaged are always free to return to Amazon.

The nuance of shopping with Amazon is that it’s as much a marketplace as a standalone storefront these days, so you may find that you’re actually buying something from second and third-party retailers when shopping on Amazon.

This means that Amazon’s own 30 day return policy isn’t necessarily the same as the terms and conditions of its retail partners. In our experience, most of the sellers that operate on the Amazon Marketplace will honour Amazon’s 30-day window to keep things simple, but it’s important to read the fine print lest you get an unexpected surprise in a few weeks time.

Also, any items bought as used through these avenues must be returned in the same condition as they arrived, with no evidence of extra usage.

Once you understand the ins and out of the return policy you’re dealing with, returning stuff to Amazon is relatively straightforward, with options including pre-paid Royal Mail labels, local Collect+ stores, Amazon lockers and more.

A final point that’s worth noting is that customers with a subscription to Amazon Prime get free returns, just like they get free deliveries, so this is another good reason to consider signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial during the Black Friday sales event.

2) Does Amazon offer a Student Discount during Black Friday?

Amazon offers a bargainous student discount scheme in the form of its special Prime Student membership.

Prime Student is heavily subsidised at £39 a year or just £3.99 a month, compared to the full cost of £79 per annum, but most usefully for Black Friday is the extended free 6-month trial period on offer to those in education.

This comes with all the usual perks of Prime membership, including the major delivery benefits, plus access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Wardrobe and Prime Photos. That’s just the start of the Prime Student savings, though, with the programme also netting you extra money off everything from books, laptops and stationary to coffee machines, bedding and household essentials.

There’s even an equivalent to ‘dad dancing’ in the form of additional discounts on condoms, plus a special Prime Music Unlimited Student tier that comes with its own free 6-month trial.

You’ll need to be able to prove you’re a student to sign up, of course, but provided you’re eligible we reckon it’s a no-brainer to take advantage of Prime Student during Black Friday and beyond.

3) Does Amazon offer a trade-in scheme for Black Friday?

There’s no Amazon trade-in scheme to speak of during Black Friday – or at any other time of the year, for that matter. It used to operate one, but unfortunately it was discontinued back in 2015.

The best option you have is selling your stuff on Amazon Marketplace. This might not be as straightforward as the trade-in initiatives offered by some other retailers, but it can still help you turn your old possessions into shiny new ones, albeit with a little more effort.

4) Does Amazon offer click and collect for Black Friday?

Click and collect is a really useful option to have when shopping during Black Friday, as it means you don’t have to worry about being home to receive deliveries – you just head out to pick up your stuff at a time of your choosing.

Historically, Amazon hasn’t been on a par with High Street retailers when it comes to offering this convenience, but more recently it has rolled out a couple of equivalents in the UK: Amazon Lockers and Amazon Counters.

Amazon Lockers are pretty self-explanatory: they’re physical containers where Amazon leaves your packages instead of dropping them off at a specific address. The retailer’s usual delivery options are available for this service, so you can wait a couple of days and have your stuff sent for free – or pay a few quid extra and get it there faster.

Typically, they can be found near where people live, work, or generally frequent – bigger supermarkets, shopping centres and train stations being some of the places Amazon Lockers are commonly found. The kiosks themselves operate on a self-service basis, which means you’re sent a unique collection code as part of your order and then simply input it into the locker’s interface to access to your goodies.

The Amazon Counter option works along similar click and collect principles. Orders get delivered to community stalwarts like local newsagents and post offices, after which they’re collected by the lucky recipient from the counter area. This is great if you crave real human interaction or live somewhere further afield, but can entail some queuing at busier times – the Black Friday and holiday shopping period being one obvious example.

Prime members enjoy their usual benefits when ordering to an Amazon Locker or Counter, which is another reason to consider a free 30-day Prime trial for the duration of the holiday shopping period.

5) Amazon delivery options for Black Friday 2019 explained

Amazon provides a wide range of delivery options to help you get your order as quickly as possible both during the Black Friday period and throughout the year.

Its flagship offering is one-day delivery, which is free to Prime subscribers and costs £4.99 (for home delivery) or £2.99 (Amazon Locker/Counter drops) for non-members. It’s available seven days a week, including Sundays, though some public holidays are non-delivery days.

In certain instances, same-day delivery is also available for the same fee, while nominated day delivery lets you choose a 24-hour window for your package to be delivered and is free for Prime members or £4.99 otherwise – though select ‘large goods’ qualify for free delivery regardless of your account status.

All three are super convenient and have long bailed people out of forgotten birthdays, helping to make Amazon the go-to online retailer in the process.

Those after a more exact delivery can opt for Priority Delivery, which sees goods arrive either in the morning or evening two days after an order is placed. It costs £5.99 no matter who you are, or you can narrow the delivery time to a four hour window for select larger goods (£10 weekdays/£15 weekends). Similarly, Express Delivery: (£4.49 for Prime subscribers; £6.49 for non-members) can be selected if you want something to arrive by 1pm the day after purchase.

Some items aren’t offered on one-day delivery, in which case Amazon ships using what it calls expedited delivery. This takes between one and three days from the point of order to arrive and is free to Prime members or £5.49 for non-subscribers.

Finally, there’s the rarely mentioned Standard Delivery or Standard Pickup Delivery, which is solely for non-Prime customers. The finer print of this tier is as follows:

The price varies depending on the type of product you’re buying. Media (e.g. books, CDs, DVDs, etc.) cost £2.99 while other products come out at £4.99 . For items small enough to fit in an envelope, however, this option can cost as little as 99p.

For Standard Pickup Delivery, there is a flat rate of £1.99.

Book orders of £10 are eligible for free Standard Delivery.

Any orders at or above £20 also get you free Standard Delivery.

These orders take between 1 to 2 days after dispatch to turn up.

By now, you probably get the idea: Amazon is quite keen to sell you a Prime membership and seriously prioritises deliveries to these customers as a result. That’s not necessarily a bad thing during Black Friday, though, as anyone with a valid UK bank account can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial and take advantage of Amazon’s dizzying array of delivery options.

Amazon Prime on Black Friday – All You Need to Know

Amazon Prime

As with any sale, quick delivery is still very much welcome when purchasing goods. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing for the first 30 days.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies like John Wick 2 and Wonder Woman, alongside plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives including Jack Ryan, Good Omens and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. There’s something for everyone.

Why should I shop with Amazon on Black Friday?

First there’s the plethora of regular deals, which last throughout the whole of Black Friday week and on to Cyber Monday. Then there are the more exciting ‘Lightning Deals’: limited-time promotions, only available in small numbers, which will surely keep you on your toes.

There’ll also be major savings on Amazon’s own products. You can expect to see Fire Sticks, Echo speakers and Kindles all going at a discount. At any rate, they’ll be as cheap as they’re going to be until next year’s Prime Day.

Of course, Amazon doesn’t like to fire off all its offers in one go. Before Black Friday hits, there’ll be a good few weeks of reductions building up to it. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend you splash out immediately on these though – the largest deals on the best products tend to come on the big day itself. Fortunately, you’ll have us to guide you through and help you pick out the offers that are worth your while.

As well as access to an incredible range, shopping with Amazon comes with perks, though most of these require Amazon Prime. If you’ve been teetering on the edge of buying a Prime membership, you could pick worse months to take the plunge. As well as the usual free next-day delivery, during the Black Friday period you’ll unlock access to a number of exclusive deals.

If you aren’t keen to pay for Prime but don’t want to miss out, you could always wait until the start of November to make good use of Amazon’s 30-day free trial. Just make sure, if you’re going down that route that you do remember to cancel before it expires.

Now you know what’s coming up, let’s have a look at some of the deals that are already gracing the scene. Be sure to come back often, as the closer we get to Black Friday, the busier this page will become.

