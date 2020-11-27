Get Atmos on the cheap with the Sony HT-G700 sound system

One of the sticking points about Dolby Atmos is that it’s relatively expensive, but it is getting cheaper and this deal for the Sony HT-G700 sees £150 struck off its price for Black Friday.

The HT-G700 is one of Sony’s more affordable Atmos soundbars, retailing for £450 on release. With its massive reduction the price has come down to a terrific £299.

DEAL: Get the Sony HT-G700 soundbar for £299 (save £150.00)

The 3.1ch G700 is a soundbar tailor made for smaller rooms, creating the height channels required for Atmos and DTS:X through what we initially assumed was witchcraft, but can now confirm it to be Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine.

What’s super-impressive about the VSE is that it creates the sensation of the overhead channels solely through digital sound processing, rather than through upfiring speakers. The unit’s slim and slender size means it ought not to take too much space in any room its placed in. Features include support for pass-through of HDR content, Bluetooth 5.0 and several sound profiles. A word of warning though: the menu system is over-complicated and not for those who aren’t au-fait with more technical terms.

DEAL: Get the Sony HT-G700 soundbar for £299 (save £150.00)

Dynamically the soundbar has good range, capable of subtlety and not afraid to make a din with loud soundtracks. Detail levels are high and clarity is good, though Sony’s claims of surround sound are overstated. Music performance is good with firm integration of bass.

The HT-G700 soundbar is a system for situations where it isn’t practical to fit multiple speakers in one space. If you have a smaller room and want a more immersive experience, the HT-G700 offers good value at this £299 price.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …