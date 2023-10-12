Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Generating AI art is now as simple as a Google Search

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced it’s now be possible to generate AI art just by typing prompts into the standard Google Search bar.

The addition, which is part of Google’s wider generative AI initiatives for Search, dramatically simplifies the process, meaning users no longer have to visit specific apps or websites in order to summon imagery from scratch.

Users will have to opt in to Google Labs and the Search Generative Experience (SGE) in order to access the new feature, but after that it’ll be as simply as typing something like: “Draw an image of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast” and you’ll be greeted with a series of options within seconds. They can be further refined within the descriptive details.

Google says the tool – initially available in the United States – will come in useful when you can’t find a specific image, need to visualise an idea. or want to create a gift for someone. You know, those occasions when an artist’s keenly-honed talents might provide them with money to pay the bills.

In a blog post, Google further explains: “Tap on any of those (AI generated) images and you’ll see how generative AI has expanded your initial query with descriptive details, like “a photorealistic image of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast in a forest, grilling bacon.”

“From there, you can edit the description further to add even more detail and bring your vision to life. Maybe you want to see the capybara chef making hash browns instead, or you want to add a light blue background with clouds. That’s an easy change!”

Adding this capability to a tool as universally used as Google Search is likely to vastly increase the number of image generation requests. Although this is opt-in at present, it’s unlikely to remain that way for very long.

