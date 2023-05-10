Search, Supercharged: Google goes all in on AI and Search will never be the same

Google has announced it is bringing a slew of new AI-powered features to Search that promise to completely revolutionise the way we interact with the company’s flagship product.

During the Google I/O keynote, the company explained how generative AI is going to permeate virtually all areas of the Google Search experience.

From placing AI-generated summaries at the top of the listings, to a Converse mode that brings the Bard chat experience into Search, things are about to be shaken up. The company also revealed ways to compare restaurants, streamline the shopping experience, or even answer age-old questions like whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

Here’s a summary of the biggest changes Google is making to search since the engine’s inception at the dawn of the www. Google calls it Search, Supercharged.

Integrated results

Perhaps most tellingly, the Google Search results page we’re all familiar with will soon be topped by a generative AI knowledge box that answers your queries from multiple sources. You can see the example in the main image.

Google is calling it an “integrated search results page” and will feature an AI-powered snapshot that acts as primer to a topic, including a selection of three links. An expanded view shows how the information in the snapshot was generated so you can delve deeper into these topics.

This feature will also help you come up with clever names for a bike club or craft a post about your bike club or even test your knowledge about the correct hand signals to use when cycling. In the latter example, Google showed a quiz within the generative AI box.

Traditional results will be listed below.

Making purchase decisions with shopping

The AI snapshot will also give you important considerations for, in Google’s example, purchasing a bike to commute 5K to work. Beneath that snapshot you’ll also be able to ask a follow-up question and those results will appear in a fresh snapshot beneath the original.

Or choose from one of the listed next steps, such as whether those bikes are good for hills or city commutes. Selecting those options will take users into the Converse interface. More on that below.

You’ll still see the links to stores and reviews from the major publications. In this case, the sponsored ads will sit above the AI.

Converse

This is Google’s answer to the ChatGPT-based Bing AI. If you launch from a previous search query – using the bikes from the above example – all of that context will be carried into the new conversation. So, you could ask for ebikes in red that are also good for that commute you previously asked about.

When is supercharged search rolling out?

Google says all of these tools are rolling out in the coming weeks to Google Labs. Users in the United States can join the waitlist today. Google advises users to look for the Labs icon to join.