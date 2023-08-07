Google Search AI is now judging your shoddy grammar

Google has revealed an AI-powered grammar check feature within Google Search.

The tool will analyse a sentence and let you know where improvements can be made, if it understands you’re seeking a grammar check. If you absolutely want the grammar check, you can add those two words to the query.

So, for example, if you typed “I eated my dinner grammar check”, you’ll get an answer at the top of the search results informing you that it’s actually “I ate my dinner.” There’s also a handy copy option so you can transport the correct phrase or sentence into your document.

Google says the feature isn’t completely foolproof and might not be accurate if you’re using partial sentences. if you think the AI got it wrong you can offer feedback too.

In a support page Google says: “The output provided by grammar check verifies if grammar is correct. If not, it indicates how to correct the phrase or sentence. It can also correct spelling mistakes.”

Google says the feature is available in Google Search on desktop and mobile in English. It’s yet another way for AI is seeping into Google’s product, following an I/O keynote this year that was dominated by advances in machine learning.

During the Google I/O keynote, the company explained how generative AI is going to permeate virtually all areas of the Google Search experience.

From placing AI-generated summaries at the top of the listings, to a Converse mode that brings the Bard chat experience into Search, things are about to be shaken up. The company also revealed ways to compare restaurants, streamline the shopping experience, or even answer age-old questions like whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

For Google, this new feature will give the AI access to valuable data on writing patterns as it seeks to replicate human prose and speech, warts n’ all. In most instances it’s now healthy to ask “what does Google get out of this?” with any tool or feature it builds into its products.