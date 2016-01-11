Gears of War 4 may launch a little sooner than expected

Gears of War 4 will now in Autumn 2016, Microsoft announced in a recent livestream.

Development on Gears of War 4 is going so well that Microsoft and The Coalition have decided to push forward the release date.

Speaking in a recent livestream (via NeoGAF), Gears of War producer Rod Fergusson said the game will now launch in “Fall 2016.”

This is around autumn time for UK folk, so we can expect the latest Gears installment to drop around October 2016.

Gears of War 4 was originally slated for a “Winter 2016” release after being announced at E3 last year.

Those itching to play Gears 4 won’t have to wait until the autumn though, as a multiplayer beta is due to take place in the spring.

Xbox One owners who purchased Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will be the first to have access to the beta, and it will then open up for all players.

During the livestream it was also announced that 45 percent of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition players were newcomers to the Gears franchise.

This is a little surprising, and potentially promising for Gears of War 4. Ultimate Edition is a remastered version of the original Gears of War, complete with updated visuals, maps and game mechanics.

Gears of War 4 will feature an all new cast of characters, however, we are unsure if it’s a direct sequel to the previous game.

Judging by what little gameplay we’ve seen, it may incorporate survival horror elements into the tried and true third person formula.

No sign of Marcus Fenix or his iconic do-rag though.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7kJkNp6B8w