In a leak so big you could definitely see it on a GPS, a ton of details about the next Garmin smartwatches have emerged.

We were expecting to first see Garmin’s new smartwatches at the IFA 2019 event but the leaks seem to have stolen its thunder. The leaked images show off refreshed versions of the Vivoactive and Vivomove watches as well as the introduction of a new Garmin Venu range of smartwatches.

According to WinFuture.de, the leaks show off the following upcoming Garmin smartwatches:

Garmin Vivoactive 4

Garmin Vivoactive 4s

Garmin Venu 43mm

Garmin Vivomove Style

Garmin Vivomove 3 Sport

Garmin Vivomove 3s

The purpose of the new Garmin Venu range is not yet clear. The interfaces shown look a bit different to that of the Vivoactive and Vivomove – the more advanced yet simpler look seems like the Venu could be positioned as an Apple Watch rival.

The Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4s are all expected to support Spotify and Deezer. The watches will all include your run-of-the-mill activity tracking features as well as NFC.

The Vivoactive range is known for being Garmin’s all-purpose sports smartwatch – with a range of tracking features for several sporting activities. The Vivoactive 4 and 4s look to be focusing on making the range a bit more attractive – including a slimmer design.

The Garmin Vivomove Style looks designed for those looking for a minimalist design – not watching to announce to everyone they have a smartwatch. The Vivomove Style has an extremely simple design and features analog hands.

The other two new Vivomove models – the 3s and 3 sport – also come with analog hands and additional LED displays. The Vivomove comes with a ton of tracking features – including a heart rate monitor – and display notifications.

