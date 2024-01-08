Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin just solved a big problem for women’s fitness tracking

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

With CES 2024 now underway, Garmin has used the event to unveil two successors to the Garmin Lily smartwatch and a heart rate tracker designed to work around sports bras.

Starting with the former, the Garmin Lily 2 and Garmin Lily 2 Classic are follow-ups to 2021’s female-focussed Garmin Lily smartwatch. The only difference between the two is that the Lily 2 Classic boasts a leather watch band and access to Garmin Pay, giving it a higher price tag of £269.99/$279.99, as opposed to £249.99/$249.99 for the standard Lily 2.

Both watches share a ton of upgrades on their predecessor however, most notably on the software side with the addition of Sleep Score for more detailed sleep tracking, as well as Body Battery which lets you keep an eye on your energy levels and know whether you’re ready to tackle a workout.

Garmin Lily 2

The two watches are now also better equipped to track dancing workouts with Bollywood, Zumba, EDM and Afrobeat all thrown into the mix. While the design has stayed largely the same, the previous single-pronged watch strap connector is no-more, favouring a more traditional set-up, and there’s also a few new colour variations including Metallic Lily.

Launched alongside these two watches is the Garmin HRM-Fit, a new heart rate tracker that is designed with sports bras in mind, retailing for £139.99/149.99. Unlike a typical heart rate strap that goes around the torso, the HRM-Fit is a single strap to be worn solely on your chest.

Snap-up the Garmin Venu Sq 2 for Just £179.99

Snap-up the Garmin Venu Sq 2 for Just £179.99

Save £80 on the original price of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 at Amazon! It’s now just £179.99, rather than the £259.99 asking price.

  • Amazon
  • Save £80
  • £179.99
View Deal

Courtesy of two clips on either end of the strap, the HRM-Fit can not only sit more comfortably underneath a sports bra (which has long been an issue with older designs), but its placement should allow it sit more securely when in use, preventing it from moving out of place.

According to Garmin, the HRM-Fit can work seamlessly with medium and high-support sports bras, and it can connect with your Garmin watch to provide more accurate heart rate data to your workout tracking.

Between the Lily 2 and the HRM-Fit, Garmin’s push to feature more inclusive devices feels like a genuine consideration of implementing software and design changes that are actually helpful for women, and it’ll be interesting to see if any other companies in the fitness space follow suit.

With several members of the Trusted Reviews team currently on the ground at CES, keep your eyes peeled on our coverage this week for even more stories about the latest fitness tracking and smartwatch tech.

You might like…

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4080: What’s the difference?

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4080: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 37 mins ago
LG’s wild transparent OLED Signature T makes a great first impression

LG’s wild transparent OLED Signature T makes a great first impression

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Ecovacs GOAT GX-600 promises set-up free lawn mowing

Ecovacs GOAT GX-600 promises set-up free lawn mowing

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
The Abode Edge Camera is capable of a 1.5-mile Wi-Fi connection

The Abode Edge Camera is capable of a 1.5-mile Wi-Fi connection

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
Ecovacs X2 Combo combines a robot and cordless vacuum

Ecovacs X2 Combo combines a robot and cordless vacuum

David Ludlow 2 hours ago
Roborock S8 Max and Q Revo promise better edge cleaning with FlexiArm

Roborock S8 Max and Q Revo promise better edge cleaning with FlexiArm

David Ludlow 4 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words