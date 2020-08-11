Xbox Series X release month confirmed, but Halo Infinite delayed until 2021

Microsoft has narrowed down the release date for the Xbox Series X console, promising it will arrive – as widely expected – in November.

The announcement builds on the previous ‘Holiday 2020’ window and comes via the Xbox Wire blog, which also brings the unfortunate news Halo Infinite – perhaps the headline Series X game thus far – has been delayed until next year.

Microsoft says it and 343 Industries ‘need some more time to finish the critical work’ still left to do on the game. The game had been scheduled as a high-profile title for the Series X at, or right around launch.

In an update of its own, 343 Industries says ‘development challenges’ including the coronavirus pandemic means there’s little choice but to delay the game in order to reach the standards expected. The studio did not set a new release window for the game.

“We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring,” wrote Studio Head Chris Lee. “We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.”

The delay is unfortunate, but isn’t necessarily unexpected. Many of this year’s biggest titles have been subject to delays, including The Last of Us 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. However, it’s still a disappointment to those eyeing playing the game on their new system over the holidays.

The consolation of a confirmed November 2020 release is some comfort though. We’d expect it to arrive before Thanksgiving in the United States, which is on November 26 this year.

