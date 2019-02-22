Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft exclusives could come to Nintendo Switch – report

Trending:

Jade King

Recent reports suggest that Microsoft could be planning to bring its Xbox Game Pass service to Nintendo Switch.

As reported by Direct Feed Games, Microsoft is allegedly working on bringing the Xbox Game Pass subscription service to Nintendo’s console in the future.

The partnership will seemingly have Microsoft’s titles streaming onto the platform through a dedicated Xbox app, encapsulating the entire Game Pass library.

Game Informer has backed up the report with its own sources, claiming that an announcement is set to come later this year. If true, it’s huge news.

Microsoft is also holding a panel at GDC 2019 that will focus on Xbox Live coming onto other platforms, including mobile devices. We imagine this will also extend to Nintendo Switch.

Direct Feed Games says that Microsoft titles such as Ori and the Blind Forest are being directly ported to Nintendo Switch, building the relationship beyond Game Pass.

Nintendo and Microsoft have been working together for months with the implementation of crossplay across their platforms, so this seems to be a natural step forward from this.

Perhaps more excitingly, this could lead to Nintendo Switch exclusives from Microsoft’s library, such as revivals of Conker and Banjo-Kazooie.

Would you like to see Xbox Game Pass come to Nintendo Switch?