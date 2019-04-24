Xbox 2 will be significantly more powerful than PS5, according to industry analysts

Sony has finally spilled the beans on its next generation console, leaving many curious about what Microsoft has waiting in the wings.

The PS5 will be capable of faster loading times, 8K resolutions and full PS4 backwards compatibility, and it won’t be launching in 2019 like some previously thought.

Microsoft still remains silent on Xbox Scarlett, although analysts have begun speculating that it will be far more powerful than Sony’s next effort.

Ainsley Bowden, a member of the games media, recently tweeted that ‘numerous industry analysts’ have told him the Xbox Two will be more advanced as rumoured.’

Microsoft is currently rumoured to be launching two pieces of hardware for the next generation. One will be a powerful, all-encompassing device like the Xbox One X, while the other will cheaper and focus on services such as Xbox Game Pass.

Launching two consoles could potentially give Microsoft an upper hand over Sony’s PS5, appealing to customers with two distinct price points. However, take all of this with plentiful grains of salt for now.

E3 2019 will be when Microsoft spills all of the beans on its plans for the next generation, with the company having announced its yearly conference will take place on June 9th.

