WWE 2K21 might be cancelled after last year’s mediocre outing – report

A new report has emerged which claims that WWE 2K21 won’t be happening this year, marking the wrestling sim’s first absence in several decades.

New gaming entries from the globally recognised wrestling promotion have become an annual tradition, with 2K having been behind the publishing wheel for almost a decade at this point.

However, last year was the final title to be developed by Kyoto-based company Yukes, who have been working on WWE’s catalogue of games for several decades now. The studio has expressed its wishes to move away from the franchise, now being replaced by Visual Concepts.

Sadly, this departure wasn’t smooth, resulting in last year’s fairly disastrous WWE 2K20. It was met with damning critical reception due to a range of bugs, glitches and a general lack of polish across the board. More so than usual for the franchise, which is definitely saying something.

Now, a new video published by Justin Leeper claims that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled following negative reception to last year’s installment. Having previously written for the series’ Showcase Mode, Leeper is a trusted source for matters such as this.

“I have heard from reliable sources and I truly believe that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled,” he said. “There will be no game this year.” Take this with a pinch of salt, but recent events certainly add weight to such a theory.

Lepper goes onto say that Visual Concepts requires more time to grow accustomed with the license before taking another swing at things. Players hungry for their wrestling fix will be relieved to learn that a “palate cleanser” of sorts is in the works at 2K.

“I have heard also that there is another WWE game this year, that 2K is publishing a different kind of WWE game from a different kind of developer that’s not Visual Concepts,” he said. The final cherry on top is that 2K22, as Lepper calls it, likely won’t be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews.