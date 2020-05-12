The PS5 release date could be closer than we think, according to a new report

Gamers are hugely excited for the next generation of consoles but, so far, have only been given the vague release date of “Holiday 2020” for both machines. Now, a new leak suggests that the PS5 will be released in October. Here’s what we know so far.

Twitter techy, @Nibellion, spotted the Japanese job listing on next.rikunabi.com. The Sony Interactive Entertainment listing refers to the: “PlayStation 5, which will be released in October 2020”.

At this stage this is just a leak and remains entirely unconfirmed. However, the fact that it looks entirely accidental is interesting. Of course, Sony wouldn’t want to unveil the console’s release date like this, but the staff at Sony Interactive Entertainment would most likely know that date and could possibly let it slip by accident. The suggestion is that that is what happened here.

That October release date would tally with the touted “Holiday 2020” release. Giving gamers a couple of months between release and the busy Christmas period, where console and game sales are bound to spike.

This wouldn’t be a million miles away from Sony’s previous strategy. The PS4 was released in November of 2013 in most markets. This allowed the chance for the console to be bought as a gift in the all-important run up to Christmas.

So far, detail on the PS5 console has been thin on the ground. Sony has revealed the consoles specs and its sleek new controller, but we’re yet to see gameplay footage or the console itself.

We do know of a few games that are confirmed as heading to the new console though, including FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Godfall and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We’re hoping for more updates on this roster soon.

