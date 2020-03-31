The Outer Worlds will finally land on Nintendo Switch this June

Obsidian Entertainment has finally confirmed the long-awaited release date for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch.

The upcoming port’s eventual revival has been delayed a handful of times due to coronavirus troubles, with the studio having begun working from home long before the general populace did.

Prioritising their health was for the best, but fans are most definitely excited to play the critically acclaimed RPG on Nintendo’s portable console come June 5th. However, there are a couple of other updates worth noting.

The Outer Worlds will launch with a 6GB patch that aims to improve hi-res texture quality, optimise gameplay and include a few other fixes to ensure players enjoy a smooth gameplay experience on the platform.

It will launch at full price, so players will once again have to cope with the dreaded “Switch Tax” to get their hands on Obsidian’s acclaimed adventure. It’s probably worth dishing out the extra dough to play it on the move, though.

“The Outer Worlds is the Bethesda RPG you always wanted – it just so happens to be made by an entirely different developer. This sci-fi adventure is one of the best RPG examples of a choose-your-own adventure, allowing you to take the steering wheel for both the storyline and how you tackle each objective,” reads our 4/5 review.

Being able to boot up massive experiences like The Outer Worlds and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still hasn’t lost its charm, it’s still hard to believe that such things have been squeezed onto such a tiny system. Fingers crossed this port runs and looks great when it launches in a few month’s time.

