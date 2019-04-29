The Mad Box lives, but the next-gen console’s name might be changing

Slightly Mad Studios has been forced to withdraw the trademark filing for its upcoming Mad Box console.

Mad Box was originally trademarked with the European IP Organisation back in January 2019 shortly after the device was announced by CEO Ian Bell, but has now been withdrawn.

Spotted by PCGamesinsider.biz, an opposition was filed on March 25 by a French company going by the name of Madbox, claiming the console trademark would cause a “likelihood of confusion on the part of the public.”

As a result, Slightly Mad Studios withdrew its trademark filing on April 5, suggesting it might be renaming its mysterious games console. Who knows, it could be completely unrelated.

First announced earlier this year, Mad Box was pitched as a “the most powerful console ever built” with robust 4K support and a potentially vast library of games.

The design, pricing and specifications aren’t finalised in any sense, with a variety of prototypes having done the rounds on Twitter since the initial announcement.

Now details are finally starting to emerge surround the PS5 and Xbox Two ahead of their expected 2020 release, Mad Box might have a slightly harder battle on its hands.

