Mad Box: This console could be set to rival the PS5 and Xbox Two

Slightly Mad Studios, the developer behind Project Cars, has unveiled a new gaming console that could be set to compete with PS4 and Xbox One.

The console’s existence was first highlighted on social media by Slightly Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell, including pictures of the initial design and what specifications it hopes to achieve with the final product.

It resembles a high-end gaming PC with bright snazzy colours and the company’s logo adorning the case itself. Bell has stressed this “isn’t the final design,” so don’t get too excited about the M-shaped hardware.

Additional pieces of concept art have been shared since then, this one looking more like a traditional gaming console that we’re familiar with.

As to what the mysterious Mad Box will contain, Ian Bell says that it will be “the most powerful console ever built” that will match “a very fast PC two years from now”

The proof will most certainly be in the pudding with Mad Box, both in terms of what games it supports and whether it will ever materialise on the public market.

Pricing and release information remain unknown, with the exception of Bell saying it will release in the next three years and be priced competitively. So, it may exist alongside the PS5 and Xbox Two, both of which are yet to be announced.

