The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is being remade for Nintendo Switch, bringing the Game Boy classic back into the limelight with the power of modern hardware.

Nintendo closed its recent direct presentation with the surprise announcement, showcasing it with a surprisingly generous trailer.

The trailer begins with a crashing of hand-drawn waves before closing in on Link struggling to stay above water in a boat being crashed against the relentless ocean.

As veterans will already know, our iconic hero soon washes up on a mysterious island fraught with creatures to fight and unusual treasures to uncover.

Koholint Island looks like it’ll be a joy to explore, gorgeously recreated with refreshing new visuals that look lovely on Nintendo Switch.

Link will be free to interact with friendly locals, brave deadly dungeons and do battle with all manner of hostile monsters.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening release date

Nintendo maintains that fans of the original will find many of their favourite elements in this remake when it launches in 2019, although no specific release date has been mentioned.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Screenshots

You can check out a quartet of screenshots below that were recently unveiled by Nintendo.

