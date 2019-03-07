It sure looks like Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC

Microsoft has teased “exciting news” for Halo: The Master Chief Collection and many fans believe it’s teasing a PC release.

This past week has been rife with rumours regarding a potential PC release of the massive compilation, and now Microsoft has begun teasing an upcoming announcement.

All of this exciting news will come to light in an upcoming episode of Inside Xbox set to take place on March 12th at 10PM GMT/5PM ET/2PM PT.

Microsoft and 343 Industries are yet to formally confirm anything regarding a PC release, but putting out a teaser suggests something major is afoot.

Xbox Game Pass is set to debut on PC in the coming months, bringing an ample chunk of the Xbox One library with it, so perhaps we’ll see Master Chief join the fray?

The Master Chief Collection has come leaps and bounds since its buggy release, now acting as a great place to access the shooter series:

“This a must for Halo fans. Yet this is one HD remake that doesn’t have to rely on nostalgia: these golden greats can stand the test of time.”

