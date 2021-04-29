Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order next-gen update coming soon

The critically-acclaimed Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will get a next-gen upgrade this summer, Lucasfilm has been confirmed.

In a post on the Star Wars website pertaining to May The 4th discounts, we learn the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S optimisations will arrive the coming months. It’ll be a free cross-generation update for those who currently own the game.

Given the forthcoming discounts, Star Wars Day might be the right time to jump in. There’ll be up to 70% off the Standard and Deluxe editions on all formats.

The post is light on details, but reads: “Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console versions of the game. This will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current owners. More details will come soon.”

As well as the deep discounts on Jedi: Fallen Order, you’ll also get able to get 50% off an EA Star Wars Triple Bundle, which also includes Battlefront II: Celebration Edition and Star Wars: Squadron on Xbox and EA Origin.

The pod-racing classic Star Wars: Episode I Racer is 65% off from now until May 12 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam, GOG, Origin, and Humble, while there’s also discounts on Star Wars content in Minecraft and The Sims 4.

There’s also special content and discounts on a number of other console, PC and mobile titles like The Old Republic lined up for Star Wars Day too. We gave the title 4-stars back in 2019, praising the engaging single player action, large scale cinematic fights, pulse-raising boss battles and breathtaking traversal sequences.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is far from a masterpiece, but to say it could’ve been one without some of its basic flaws may not be so far fetched. As it is, you can look past the tame story and inconvenient bugs and instead revelling in joyous combat, awe-inducing cinematics and fluid platforming,” our reviewer wrote.