PS5 shortage likely as Sony admits ‘not everyone’ will find stock

Sony has admitted the PS5 is likely be in short supply on launch day after unprecedented pre-order demand for the next-gen console.

In an interview with Reuters that’s sure to raise the anxiety levels of some PlayStation gamers yet to secure a console, Jim Ryan said it was possible “not everybody” would be able to buy a PS5 on the November 12 and November 19 release dates.

The CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said Sony took more PS5 pre-orders in the first 12 hours of availability than it sold PS5 consoles in the first 12 weeks on sale. Yes, twelve weeks! The remarkable stat has left Sony ramping up its efforts to ensure that supplies are not only available for release dates around the world, but also for the Christmas shopping season ahead.

“The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been has been very, very considerable,” he said. While he looked to reassure gamers the company is “working as hard as we ever can” to boost production, Ryan said: “It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one.”

Those seeking a PS5 for launch day now face an anxious few weeks ahead, hoping for another wave or pre-orders or that their local brick and mortar retail store will receive enough consoles to satisfy demand… or any at all.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan didn’t rule out the possibility of boosting the number of first-party studios following Microsoft’s aggressive acquisition of Bethesda. He added: “…where we can bolster our in-house capability with selective M&A that might be possible.”

Here at Trusted Reviews we have just received our Sony PS5 review unit and you can see our unboxing photos here. The size comparisons with the current-gen machines are certainly something to behold.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.