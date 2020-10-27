PS5 Unboxing: Our first hands-on look at the next-gen console

The PS5 has landed in the Trusted Reviews offices, and we’re allowed to unbox the console and show you exactly what it looks like in the flesh.

We’ve also compared it to the PS4 Pro and a couple of other modern pieces of hardware to provide a solid idea of how it compares to existing devices on the market. If you hadn’t already guessed, it’s rather massive.

According to Sony, the PS5 is approximately 390mm (15.4 inches) tall, 260mm (10.24 inches) deep and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide, making it the biggest console Sony has ever made by quite a large margin. It even dwarfs the original PS3, which has become rather infamous for its massive design.

Here’s the box itself, which is nothing special, but sports a colour scheme similar to the console and provides a handy list of everything you can expect to find inside in terms of contents. Oh, and say hello to Bella who is dozing beside it.

Next up is the console, which is downright monolithic. We thought the Xbox Series X was a beastly piece of hardware when it was first revealed, but the PS5 absolutely puts it to shame. At least its large figure will hopefully result in whisper quiet fans and plenty of room for all of the impressive specs inside.

When lined up against the PS4 Pro (the Kingdom Hearts 3 Collector’s Edition for those who are curious) the PS5 is much bigger, although the width is somewhat similar when viewed from a certain angle. But even so, you will likely have a hard time fitting this console into a traditional entertainment centre without a bit of creative thinking.

Now, here’s how it compares to both the Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and PS4 Pro – all of which look quaint and adorable by comparison. We’d expect consoles to grow smaller as we move forward in time, so the PS5 still comes as a bit of a shock. Still, the design definitely has its charms.

Finally, we have the Dualsense controller. It feels great in my hands and has a more premium feel than the Dualshock 4. I’ll be giving first impressions of its haptic feedback and distinct audio functions when I go hands-on with Astro’s Playroom, so keep an eye out for that in the coming days, and check out some images below.

The PS5 will be launching both its physical and digital editions on 12 November in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world, including the UK, can get their hands on the console on November 19. We’ll have plenty of coverage to come, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…