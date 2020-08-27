Sony confirms two huge releases for September’s free PS Plus games

We don’t always report on the monthly bounty of free PlayStation Plus games, but seeing as Sony is busting out the big guns this month, we felt compelled to bring you the news.

Sony is bringing the fight as part of the September releases, by offering up PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V. They’ll be available on September 1 and until October 5, Sony says in a blog post today.

PUBG became a phenomenon in the battle royale realm following its release and has become a staple of a genre that includes Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. PUBG is regarded as somewhat of a pioneer in the recent history of the genre, which is arguably now the dominant form of gaming in 2020.

It’s considered to be a little more suspenseful of a shooter than the likes of Fortnite, but its popularity may have already peaked. It’s inclusion as a free PS Plus game probably proves this and also give it a much-needed shot in the arm.

Street Fighter V is another game that’s a little long in the tooth, having originally launched in 2016. However is remains are really strong fighting game within the traditions of the original SF games.

Our reviewer gave it a solid 4.5/5 score, concluding: “Street Fighter V was always a brilliant game from the competitive multiplayer side. It’s now at a point where it’s much easier to recommend, and all signs point to SFV having an extremely rosy future as the leading fighting game.”

You’ve still got another few days to pick up the August picks, which are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

