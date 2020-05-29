Sony asks developers to ensure new PS4 games work on PS5 from July onwards

Sony has told all PlayStation 4 developers that titles submitted for certification from July onwards must also be compatible with PS5.

This process will come into play on July 13th, and means that all games submitted to Sony for testing from that date will technically be forwards compatible, although studios will need to make sure this is definitely the case.

Such information comes from developer documentation released on an official partner website (via Eurogamer) and features an option that developers must check to confirm their title has been properly tested on PS5 hardware.

Presumably, this means that all future PS4 titles will work on the upcoming console without any major issues. Sony will apparently contact developers on an individual basis with instructions on how to test software properly on PS5 hardware, since we imagine the process is little different.

This new documentation also details exactly what Sony means by “compatibility” with PS5. If a game is submitted to the company before July 13th, any new patch or remaster would not require PS5 compatibility, but such a thing is “strongly recommended.”

After July 13th, all games that are submitted will need to maintain PS5 compatibility. Keep in mind that games are often submitted for certification long before their official public release, giving them plenty of time to be approved or sent back if further changes are required.

While this confirms that existing and future titles on PS4 will be next-gen compatible, Sony is yet to explain exactly how we will access these games in reality. Will our existing libraries remain relevant, or will games need to be purchased a second time? Similar questions remain with physical discs, which we assume will work without issue.

PS5 is set to launch later this year, and rumours claim a digital reveal event will take place next week to showcase games, hardware and other features of the platform. We’ll be sure to update you once anything is confirmed regarding the potential announcement.

