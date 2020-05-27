Sony is planning a PS5 digital reveal event for next week – report

We’ve been waiting for several months for additional news on the PlayStation 5 and its potential selection of games, and recent reports suggest Sony is set to hold a major event next week.

According to a new report from Bloomberg Jason’s Schreier and a handful of other industry sources, the company will apparently hold a digital reveal event on Wednesday, June 3rd. This is only a week away, so we imagine an announcement is imminent if it does come to pass.

Insiders have warned that the exact time and content of the event is in flux, and could be subject to change at short notice. However, we are expecting a number of major titles to make an appearance, some of which could be launch exclusives for the upcoming console.

Beyond a jargon-filled tech reveal and an understated reveal for the Dualsense controller, Sony has kept incredibly quiet regarding the PS5. This is especially true when comparing them to Microsoft, who have already showcased the look of their next-gen console alongside dozens of upcoming games and features.

Aside from a glimpse at the platform’s games library, perhaps Sony will also use the event as an oppurtunity to showcase potential features that could help it stand out above the competition. We’re talking loading times, ray-traced visuals and perhaps even an idea of how PS5 will handle backwards compatibility.

We’ll be reporting on all the news as it emerges, and will be sure to update this story when and if the rumoured event is officially announced. We’re crossing our fingers for the Demon’s Souls Remake, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and perhaps even the rumoured revival of Silent Hill, which reports suggest will be a PS5 exclusive.

