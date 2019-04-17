SEGA reveals replacement for Judgment actor removed over cocaine arrest

After being arrested over cocaine allegations, Japanese actor Pierre Taki was removed from SEGA’s Judgment, but now a replacement has been found.

The actor himself has been completely scrubbed from the game as a response to his arrest, with SEGA seemingly cutting all ties with him.

Kyohei Hamura, the intimidating captain of the Matsugane Family., will now be portrayed by a new face, although the lip-syncing and dialogue will remain the same.

When Taki’s arrest emerged, there were fears amongst fans that the western release of Judgment might be delayed or cancelled entirely.

Luckily, the planned June 25, 2019 release date remains untouched, meaning it’s only a couple of months until we get our hands on the crime caper.

Known as Judge Eyes in Japan, physical and digital copies of the game were pulled following Taki’s arrest, and a patch will presumably be released with the new actor.

We had a chance to play a few hours of Judgment (prior to its changes) a few months ago, and came away incredibly impressed by the evolution it makes to Yakuza:

‘Judgment doesn’t rewrite the rulebook Yakuza has strictly abided by for over a decade now, but it does tear out a few pages and make its own mark with some brave yet innovative changes to the formula.’

