Resident Evil 2 gets some horrifyingly free DLC today across all platforms

The Ghost Survivors, a new downloadable content package for Resident Evil 2, is now available across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Ghost Survivors follows a trio of playable characters – Robert Kendo, Katherine Warren and Ghost – as they try to survive amidst the Raccoon City outbreak.

It’s very much a “what if” series of scenarios for these characters as, within the series’ canon, none of them survived the events of Resident Evil 2.

Each character will have to tackle their own scenarios each with unique threats and objectives. It remains unknown how long these are, but having three should keep us busy for a while.

Alongside the three missions, The Ghost Survivors also includes new accessories, challenges and trophies for you to unlock. For free, what’s not to love.

Having launched back in January, Resident Evil 2 is a truly brilliant remake of the survival horror classic, having earned 9/10 in our review:

‘Resident Evil 2 Remake is a survival horror triumph for Capcom. It translates the 1998 original onto modern hardware with an experience that feels fresh, exciting and absolutely terrifying to play.

Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield deliver uniquely excellent campaigns who, despite clearly being cut from the same cloth, distinguish themselves enough to make this the definitive version of the beloved classic.’

