The Razer Hammerhead Duo could be a perfect choice for Nintendo Switch gamers

Razer has announced the Hammerhead Duo, a dual driver in-ear headset for PS4, Xbox One and even Nintendo Switch.

Engineered to be used for games, films and music, it’s aiming for a wider demographic than the usual gaming headset. It’s also far smaller.

Comprised of two earbuds and a control panel for adjusting volume, microphone and play/pause functionality, the small form factor seems really attractive.

The aluminium frame and braided cables should ensure it’s more robust than your usual in-ear headset, and it’ll also ship with additional ear-cups if any happen to be lost.

Having a third-party microphone that supports voice chat on Nintendo Switch is also a rarity, although there aren’t many games we’d consider using it with.

The dual drivers should also result in crisper audio free from distortion even if you’re enjoying things at a loud volume.

“Hammerhead Duo primes dual driver technology to become a standard for mobile audio users,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “It delivers a clear and precise audio experience in a comfortable form factor that perfectly meets the demands of daily use no matter where you are.”

Retailing for £59.99, the Hammerhead Duo is available in two variants. One normal, and another which is specifically catered for Nintendo Switch users. If it tickles your fancy, you can pick it up from the Razer Store.