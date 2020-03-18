Sony Computer Entertainment is set to finally reveal what the PS5 is all about today, showcasing the upcoming console’s specs, features and more. Here’s where and when you’ll be able to tune into the PS5 reveal event live stream.

How to watch the PS5 reveal event live stream

Announced on social media on Tuesday, the event will kick off at 9am PT, which is 4pm GMT. That means gamers based in the UK won’t need to stay up incredibly late to get the skinny on Sony’s next-gen console.

We’re still waiting on confirmation from Sony, but the event will almost certainly be available to watch across PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve included a link below so you can watch it without leaving this page, too:

Otherwise, the majority of information will be revealed on the official PlayStation blog at 4pm UK time.

The PS5 reveal event will be led by PS5 system architect Mark Cerny, who will spill the beans on the console and how it will “shape the future of gaming”.

That’s an awfully bold claim to be making, especially with Microsoft having already revealed the power behind Xbox Series X, which itself appears to be an incredibly impressive piece of hardware.

We also expect to see a deep-dive into the console’s components, with Cerny confirming how many teraflops and gigabytes the console will have, alongside specific details on its CPU and GPU, with the latter confirmed to be coming from AMD.

As for games, this is far harder to predict. We wouldn’t be surprised if some PS5 exclusives are confirmed as a way of showcasing the new console’s capabilities. Equally, Sony holding those for a later date wouldn’t be surprising either.

