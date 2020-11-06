PS5 and Xbox Series X loading time comparison: Which next-gen console reigns supreme?

Our reviews for the PS5 and Xbox Series X are finally out in the wild, meaning we are now able to provide direct comparisons between both of the upcoming next-gen consoles.

As part of our extensive testing, we compared a selection of games through backwards compatibility to see which machine could improve upon loading times and performance the most when compared to the previous generation. The findings proved to be quite surprising, putting Xbox Series X into a rather big lead.

We tested a selection of games across both consoles, trying to concentrate on experiences that are previously known for long and obnoxious loading times. Each console brought with them substantial improvements compared to their older siblings, but the gulf between them is evident. Check it out for yourself below:

Related: Best PS5 Games

The most startling times in the above graph are Final Fantasy XV and The Outer Worlds, with the Xbox Series X loading time utterly trouncing the PS5. It is clear that Microsoft’s continued dedication to backwards compatibility is paying off here, since the system is certainly more organised to tackle its older library of games.

In titles such as Miles Morales and Astro’s Playroom, loading times are instantaneous, showing that Sony’s console is more than capable of providing fast and snappy loading times, and in the majority of cases it does. That being said, the difference found above is worth taking into consideration for those buying a new machine with backwards compatiblity in mind.

To add some more context to the equation, here is how the PS5 improves upon the loading times found in some of the platform’s biggest exclusives:

Related: Best Xbox Games

Thanks to both bespoke patches and the hardware itself, all of these first-party exclusives benefit from improved performance and loading times. Many of the developers involved have also stated more support will be coming in the future. So with any luck, PS5 will only get better with firmware updates and further additional refinements.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…