Celebrate 10 years of PlayStation Plus with an additional free game this July

Sony has announced all of the freebies coming to PlayStation Plus this July, and there’s an extra free game this month to celebrate the service’s 10th anniversary.

This month marks the tenth anniversary of PlayStation Plus, which first debuted on the PS3 way back in 2010. It’s come a long way, first beginning as a premium service before becoming a membership that is now held by the majority of console owners.

Since its inception, subscribers have been given a selection of free games each month, alongside a bunch of other useful benefits. This hasn’t changed over the past ten years, and continues in July with Rise of the Tomb Raider and NBA 2K20 joining the roster.

Acting as the second entry in Crystal Dynamics’s reboot trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider is easily Lara’s strongest modern adventure. It strikes a perfect balance between freeform exploration and exciting set-pieces which see our heroine fighting for her life against deadly mercenaries.

NBA 2K20 is yet another successful entry in the annual basketball sim, offering players the latest installment before its sequel arrives on PS5 later this year. It’s worth jumping into, especially as a freebie and for fans of the popular sport.

Finally, this month’s third game is Erica. Designed for the shortlived PlayLink, it’s a live-action narrative adventure drenched in tension and mystery. You and a selection of friends will make decisions that influence the narrative using your smartphones, meaning you’ll need to work together to be in with a chance of earning the good ending.

You’ll need to be an active subscriber to add these games to your library and play them. Once your membership expires, you’ll need to renew before accessing any freebies in the PlayStation Plus line-up. Beyond this, they will be yours to keep forever. There’s still a few days remaining to grab last month’s offerings too, so act fast if you haven’t already!

