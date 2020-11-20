Players have finally opened a mysterious new door in Demon’s Souls – here’s what they found

Bluepoint Games’ PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls is faithful recreation of the 2009 classic, but also hides a few new secrets of its own.

Players have been slowly but surely piecing such mysteries together in the past week or so, culminating in a new door in the Boletarian Palace that wasn’t in FromSoftware’s original.

Eager adventurers were hoping it could contain hints to a new area, secret loot or perhaps something even more exciting. The speculation was rampant with each passing day, and now we have finally uncovered what awaits behind the door.

The results may not be as exciting as some are expecting, but it’s still a wonderful new discovery in its own right. It was opened by Twitch streamer Distortion 2, who found out that the door’s key is held by Sparkly the Crow in the Shrine of Storms archstone.

In order to obtain the key players must shower him with 25-30 Sparkly Ceramic Coins, ultra-rare items which aren’t exactly easy to procure. But once you have them, gaining access to the new hidden area is a breeze.

Behind the door awaits the new Penetrator armour set, a worthwhile set of equipment which offers plenty of protection from enemies. It also acts as an accompaniment to the Penetrator Sword, with players speculating that such an outfit might exist for quite some time.

For completionists, they will definitely want to obtain this new drop, and if you’re willing to farm Fat Officials while in the dark world tendency, it’s a manageable feat to achieve. I’ll be trying it for myself this weekend once I’ve finally bested the pesky Maneater in Upper Latria.

We scored Demon’s Souls a 5/5 in our review, rightly praising it as a masterful remake and one of the greatest launch games in PlayStation history: “Demon’s Souls is a masterpiece. Bluepoint Games has crafted a beautiful remake that embodies everything that made the original experience so special, maintaining all of its vital elements while building upon everything that matters.”

