Demon’s Souls Weapons Guide – Best starter weapons and where you can find them

Demon’s Souls is an unforgiving experience, and you’ll need to be a formidable player to survive its onslaught of enemies, bosses and exploration. It takes a lot to navigate the Kingdom of Boletaria, so having a strong weapon can make all the difference.

There’s a number of excellent weapons to be found in the opening hours, including some equipment that can last throughout the entire game if upgraded correctly. Trusted Reviews has put together a comprehensive guide on how to find four of the best starter weapons across Boleteria.

Demon’s Souls Weapons Guide – How to find the Crescent Falchion

Location: Shrine of Storms – Island’s Edge

Usage Requirements: 10 Dexterity, 9 Endurance

The Crescent Falchion is an excellent weapon. It’s blade is fast and agile, capable of brutal yet swift combo attacks which are great against the majority of foes across Demon’s Souls. It’s also located in the first level of Shrine of Storms – Island’s Edge.

Upon spawning into the area, dispatch all of the standard skeletons and head towards the castle. From here, proceed through the archway, head left and climb a set of stairs. Beware of a booby trap and a duo archers on the way. Once they’re taken care of, turn left and head forward towards a clearing.

Here you will find a red-eyed black skeleton wielding two giant swords. He’s a tough enemy in the early hours of Demon’s Souls, so I’d advise locking on and dealing with him through a constant barrage of backstabs. If you’re feeling extra confident, his attacks are relatively easy enough to parry for a lethal counter attack. Once defeated, you’ll find the Crescent Falchion sitting behind him.

Demon’s Souls Weapon Guide – How to find the Uchigatana

Location: Shrine of Storms – Island’s Edge

Requirements: 13 Dexterity, 18 Endurance

Yet another powerful weapon to be found at Island’s Edge, the Uchigatana is past the archway and to the left of the Vanguard Demon. This fellow is lethal, and can kill you in a single strike if you’re not careful.

Stick close to the walls and sprint past him. When you’re to safety, he’ll likely ignore you and go about his business. The Uchigatana is located to the left of him against the wall, where it is nestled in the corner waiting to be claimed.

Alternatively, the Uchigatana is an uncommon drop from Black Skeletons, who are enemies who will encounter through the Shrine of Storms. In this instance, it’s much easier to pick up the drop unless you plan on selling one of them to a merchant for additional souls.

Demon’s Souls Weapon Guide – Where to find the Kilij

Location: Shrine of Storms – Island’s Edge

Requirements: 10 Dexterity, 14 Endurance

The Kilij is very easy to miss, located in the same area as both the Uchigatana and Crescent Falchion. You will find it next to a well just before encountering the Vanguard Demon.

This is a small sword suited for faster character builds, perfect for sneaking up behind enemies of dealing a fast succession of attacks. As for other locations, it can be uncovered as a rare drop from Golden Skeletons, too.

Demon’s Souls Weapon Guide – Where to find the Claymore

Location: Boletarian Palace

Requirements: 20 Endurance

We’re finally leaving behind the Shrine of Storms. To find the Claymore, make your way to Boletarian Palace and spawn at the first archstone. If you’ve already unlocked shortcuts upon defeating the Phalanx Demon, this should be an easy weapon to procure.

It can be found in a hallway after saving an NPC known as Ostrava, who can be seen asking for help in the lower levels of the palace courtyard. He’s a lovely fellow, and is worth helping out the handful of times you encounter him. The Claymore itself is dropped by a Blue-eyed Knight who is relatively easy to defeat with a few well-timed strikes.

This is one of the game’s best greatswords when upgraded correctly, capable of extraordinary damage and reach with the correct stats and upgrades. It can also be purchased from a merchant in this world for 6000 souls. He moves forward to new locations as you progress through the palace, so you might need to explore a little to find them.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…