Pikmin 3 Deluxe will march onto Nintendo Switch this October

Nintendo has announced that Pikmin 3 Deluxe is coming to Nintendo Switch this October, acting as one of the last major Wii U exclusives to make the transition to the newer platform. It’s been a long time coming.

This isn’t just a simple port with visual and mechanical enhancements, it will also include all of the previously released downloadable content alongside new difficulty settings and side-missions featuring Olimar and Louie. So, existing owners still have some new additions to look forward to.

First released back in 2013 as one of the last major exclusives for the underwhelming Wii U console, Pikmin 3 is arguably the series’ finest hour thanks to a cute, engaging story and plenty of inventive gameplay ideas. Here’s what we thought in our 4/5 review:

“Pikmin might not have the cachet of other Nintendo franchises, but Pikmin 3 deserves to change that. On the one hand it’s the best, most fully-realised version of Pikmin, with lovely HD graphics and richer gameplay than ever before.

On the other it’s one of the few great titles on Wii U. It might not persuade anyone to buy the console, but it’s a must have for anyone who has already.” We’ve honestly been waiting on a port or new entry in the franchise for ages, so it’s awesome to see it finally making an appearance.

Beyond Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Nintendo’s current release schedule is incredibly quiet for the remainder of 2020. We imagine a Nintendo Direct is on the horizon, since the company will need to outline what players can expect in the coming months, alongside its plans for the big Mario anniversary which will see a number of classics coming to Switch.

